10 years on, Athwajan-Vethpora bridge awaits completion

Srinagar: Despite passing of 10 years, the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) has failed to complete Athwajan-Vethpora bridge here.

JKPCC has failed to join expansion joints and construct approach roads to make it functional for public use.

Strong resentment is brewing among locals against inordinate delay in completion of the project.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a local said that the work on the project was started in 2010. “The government had assured us that the bridge would be completed in four years. In view of the importance of the bridge, people living on two sides of the Jhelum in the area extended cooperation to the authorities. Ironically, they failed to complete the project within stipulated time,” he said.

Currently, the work on the project remains suspended. The project has already missed several deadlines. After public pressure, the authorities had re-fixed the deadline as December 2017 and then again extended it by few months.