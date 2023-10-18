15-Day Hindi Pakhwada celebrations conclude at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar marked the culmination of a 15-day Hindi Pakhwada celebration with a grand valedictory ceremony held on Wednesday.

The event, organised by the Rajbhasha Cell on the NIT Srinagar campus, featured a range of activities aimed at promoting the use of official language in the institute.

The valedictory ceremony was graced by the presence of the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion.

The event witnessed the participation of several distinguished guests, including the Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, Heads of Departments, and Heads of the Centres and Sections. Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrars, faculty coordinators, teaching and non-teaching staff, and enthusiastic students were also present at the mega event.