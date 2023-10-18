15-Day Hindi Pakhwada celebrations conclude at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar marked the culmination of a 15-day Hindi Pakhwada celebration with a grand valedictory ceremony held on Wednesday.
The event, organised by the Rajbhasha Cell on the NIT Srinagar campus, featured a range of activities aimed at promoting the use of official language in the institute.
The valedictory ceremony was graced by the presence of the Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, who served as the Chief Guest for the occasion.
The event witnessed the participation of several distinguished guests, including the Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, Heads of Departments, and Heads of the Centres and Sections. Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrars, faculty coordinators, teaching and non-teaching staff, and enthusiastic students were also present at the mega event.
Addressing the gathering, Director Prof. Yedla commended the efforts of the Rajbhasha Cell for their outstanding work during the Hindi Pakhwada. Over the past two weeks, the Rajbhasha Cell organized a variety of activities, benefiting both students and employees of the Institute, he said.
Prof. Yedla highlighted that the Government of India has taken proactive steps to promote the use of the official language in academic institutions across the country. A Parliamentary Sub Committee is overseeing the progress of these initiatives, and a recent review of NIT Srinagar was held in Srinagar, he said.
He praised the Rajbhasha Cell, led by Dr. Rajesh Shukla, for their exceptional work but emphasized the need for continued progress in alignment with the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee.