Srinagar: Two persons were killed while another one was injured after an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Nowgam Chowk here on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Yasir Aziz Dar (25) son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Awantipora and Kamiyah Showkat daughter of Showkat Ahmad Khan of Pulwama

The injured identified as Shoaib Tanveer son of Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Pulwama was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment. KNO