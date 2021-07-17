3-day Robotic Surgery workshop concludes at GMC

Srinagar: The skill enhancing and first of its kind three-day hands on training Robotic Surgery workshop organised by the Department of Surgery Government Medical College Srinagar concluded today.
A statement by GMC Srinagar said that the event generated buzz among the surgeons of Kashmir, a high number of them participating as delegates.
“The robotic surgery being the latest innovation in the field of minimal access surgery remains largely unavailable to the people of valley who are often compelled by their need to travel outside the state for benefiting from the advantages offered by the Robotics,” the statement said.
The response of the delegates, who were more than 130 from all the medical institutions of valley including those from SKIMS Soura, Government Medical college Anantnag and Baramulla , was immensely overwhelming and immeasurable, it said.
The three day workshop concluded at an august ceremony presided over by renowned Gastroenterologist Prof MS Khuroo , Principal GMC Srinagar Prof Samia Rashid, Head of the Department of Surgery and Organising Chairman of the Workshop Prof Mufti Mahmood, Head of the Dept of Medicine Prof Tanvir Masood, renowned Laparoscopic Surgeon Prof Iqbal Saleem and Pediatric surgeon of repute DrZaffarSaleemKhanday, the GMC said. Prof M S Khuroo in his speech stressed the need of innovation in the field of medical Sciences. Prof Samia Rasheed assured and informed the jubilant audience about this 4th generation Da Vinci- Xi surgical Robotic system being on its way to the Government Medical College Srinagar. Prof Mufti Mahmood highlighted the imminent requirement of making such a system available to the people of Valley.
The occasion also witnessed a dedicated educational YouTube channel being created and managed by the Department of surgery GMC Srinagar.
Pof Masood Tanvir, while speaking about the event said that introduction of robotics in the field of surgery will allow surgeons to perform highly complex surgeries with precision owing to the extraordinary maneuverability under high definition 3-D view and magnification.
Prof Mumtazuddin, HoD Surgery at GMC Anantnag lauded the organizers for getting such state-of-art equipment to Kashmir while calling the Workshop “opening eyes to future”. “I feel the excitement of my colleagues the way they are queuing up to get the first hand experience of the robotics,” said Dr Suhail, Professor of Surgery at GMC Srinagar. Prof Masooma Rizvi, head department of Gyneacology and Obstetrics at GMC Srinagar said the programme was an intense academic exercise, “well coordinated and well executed” while lauding Prof Mufti Mehmood’s efforts.