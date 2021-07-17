3-day Robotic Surgery workshop concludes at GMC

Srinagar: The skill enhancing and first of its kind three-day hands on training Robotic Surgery workshop organised by the Department of Surgery Government Medical College Srinagar concluded today.

A statement by GMC Srinagar said that the event generated buzz among the surgeons of Kashmir, a high number of them participating as delegates.

“The robotic surgery being the latest innovation in the field of minimal access surgery remains largely unavailable to the people of valley who are often compelled by their need to travel outside the state for benefiting from the advantages offered by the Robotics,” the statement said.

The response of the delegates, who were more than 130 from all the medical institutions of valley including those from SKIMS Soura, Government Medical college Anantnag and Baramulla , was immensely overwhelming and immeasurable, it said.