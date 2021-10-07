40 structures gutted in Parimpora blaze

Srinagar: Around 40 structures were gutted in a devastating fire incident at Parimpora here on Thursday
Officials said fire started from one of the structures around 3 pm in Parimpora area and engulfed nearby structures in the congested locality.
Panic gripped the area as flames went high and smoke engulfed the locality. Amid chaos, the inhabitants rushed out of their houses and shifted to safer places. Scores of fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.
"Due to intense flames, we could not save belongings of our affected neighbours," said a group of local youth, who were consoling the victim families.
Some of the women fainted as they saw their houses up in flames. "We lost everything today" they cried.
Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Bashir Ahmad said that that around 40 structures were gutted in this major fire, adding, “We are still not sure about the number of structures affected during this incident and necessary details are being collected to put the record correct.”
“Most of structures were made up of wood. The combustible material helped the fire to spread with speed and engulf nearby structured,” he said.
Emotional scenes were witnessed during and after this incident as victim families were expressing their helplessness after losing everything to fire.
"We reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the fire incident. We pressed scores of men and machinery to control the fire which engulfed several structures," said an officer of Fire and Emergency Services Kashmir told Greater Kashmir.
"First we ensured that no human being is trapped. Our priority is always to rescue people first if they are trapped into a fire engulfed structure," he said.
An official of district administration said that the team of official visited the spot and met the victim families.
As the team of officials reached the spot, the fire victims showed them the remains of their gutted houses.
Senior citizens of the locality apprised them about the plight of victim families and urged district administration to extend all possible help to affected families as they live from hand to mouth.
"The incident is unfortunate. The district administration will take every possible measure to help the victim families," said an official.
Meanwhile, ex-MLA and Apni Party District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh has expressed shock over a massive fire incident in Parimpora
Sheikh also visited the affected locality where he listened to the pressing pleas of the locals. He expressed profound solidarity with the victim families urging administration to help the affected families.