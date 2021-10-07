40 structures gutted in Parimpora blaze

Srinagar: Around 40 structures were gutted in a devastating fire incident at Parimpora here on Thursday

Officials said fire started from one of the structures around 3 pm in Parimpora area and engulfed nearby structures in the congested locality.

Panic gripped the area as flames went high and smoke engulfed the locality. Amid chaos, the inhabitants rushed out of their houses and shifted to safer places. Scores of fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Local youth also joined the firefighting operation.