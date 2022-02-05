4.40 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar

On the occasion, the DC passed directions to all the concerned for mass mobilisation to ensure that the left out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of Golden Card.

The DC directed all ZMOs and BDOs to ensure mobilisation of the left-out population in their respective jurisdictions by utilizing the services of grass root level workers.

The DC asked the SMC authorities to set up designated Golden card registration camps in all 35 SMC wards for the easy accessibility of people. He also stressed for establishing special registration sites at Ration Depots, Banks premises and near Religious places in the district.