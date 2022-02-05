4.40 lakh Golden Cards issued in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the progress of registration of beneficiaries in Srinagar district under (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT) and Golden Cards issued, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad Saturday chaired a meeting of Officers of line departments here.
During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the present status with regard to implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar district. The meeting also discussed in detail the modalities for speeding up the registration process under SEHAT scheme and a strategy was devised to achieve the set target of providing Golden card to every citizen in Srinagar.
On the occasion, the DC passed directions to all the concerned for mass mobilisation to ensure that the left out population is covered under the scheme so that they are entitled to the benefits of Golden Card.
The DC directed all ZMOs and BDOs to ensure mobilisation of the left-out population in their respective jurisdictions by utilizing the services of grass root level workers.
The DC asked the SMC authorities to set up designated Golden card registration camps in all 35 SMC wards for the easy accessibility of people. He also stressed for establishing special registration sites at Ration Depots, Banks premises and near Religious places in the district.
The Tehsil Supply Officers of FCS&CA were asked to inform the Ration card holders about the benefits of having a Golden Card and were directed to ensure all ration card holders are covered under the scheme.
The DC also stressed on ensuring presence of adequate manpower (VLEs) at the sites to enroll maximum beneficiaries to achieve cent percent target.
Highlighting the benefits of the scheme, the DC said that AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is one of the most ambitious schemes launched by the Government aimed at to provide free of cost Universal Health Insurance Coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis in convergence with Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
The DC called for coordinated efforts in expanding the ambit of SEHAT scheme so that all eligible persons of Srinagar district are benefitted. The DC also asked the Officers of line Departments to expedite the process and achieve 100 percent coverage under the set timeline.
The meeting was informed that as many as 443345 Golden Cards have been issued in Srinagar District So far and process of registration under the scheme is going on.