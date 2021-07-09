446153 vaccine doses administered in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today informed that the pace of ongoing Vaccination drive has been intensified and as many as 446153 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the district. He said the positivity rate has declined to 0.85 percent, while the recovery rate has touched 98.7 percent in the district.

The DC said this during a routine press briefing to present an overall situation of the Covid-19 in the district.

He said that presently we have 651 active positive cases in the district.

Giving details, the DC said, all parameters with regard to Covid-19 are improving gradually and keeping this in view ambit of restrictions have been further eased. He said at present we have to strictly adhere to Covid safety precautions to tackle the 3rd wave of Covid-19.