660 grievances related to Migrant properties redressed in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to address the grievances related to Migrant properties filed by the Kashmiri migrants in different categories, the District Administration Srinagar has resolved as many as 660 complaints till date since the launch of dedicated Online Grievance Portal for migrants.

Giving details about the grievances addressed in the district so far, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad said that till date 660 grievances have been received by the District Administration, out of which 390 grievances alleging alienation by fraud or distress sale were resolved.

Similarly, 129 grievances alleging encroachments on migrant properties were also verified and resolved. Out of grievances of encroachment, the necessary demarcation of 20 cases has been done and necessary eviction notices have also been issued, though 12 of them are sub-judice before the High Court.