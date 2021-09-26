7 Srinagar localities sealed

Srinagar: The Srinagar district administration sealed around seven localities, all falling within the municipal area, to enforce the already announced corona curfew.

The district administration had Friday evening announced corona curfew in the seven localities for 10 days.

Nodal Officer Covid-19 Mitigation, Srinagar, OwaisMushtaq said that the areas sealed include Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazaar, KathiDarwaza, Lal Bazaar, BotshahMohalla, and Umer Colony.

He said that it had become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the virus.