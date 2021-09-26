7 Srinagar localities sealed

Srinagar: The Srinagar district administration sealed around seven localities, all falling within the municipal area, to enforce the already announced corona curfew.
The district administration had Friday evening announced corona curfew in the seven localities for 10 days.
Nodal Officer Covid-19 Mitigation, Srinagar, OwaisMushtaq said that the areas sealed include Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazaar, KathiDarwaza, Lal Bazaar, BotshahMohalla, and Umer Colony.
He said that it had become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the virus.
Mushtaq said that to break further transmission of Covid-19 in the areas and surroundings, it was felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities.
“We sealed these areas past midnight to ensure strict compliance of corona curfew. There will be strict corona curfew in the areas of Zadibal (SMC Ward No 55-Hawal, 56-Alamgari Bazar, and 63-Kathi Darwaza) and Lal Bazaar (SMC Ward No 59-Lal Bazzar, 60-Botshah Mohalla, 61-Umer Colony) for a period of 10 days,” he said.
Speaking about the grounds for imposition of lockdown in these areas, Mushtaq said that there had been a steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Srinagar district in the last 24 days which needed interventional and effective measures.
“It has been observed that around 70 percent of the daily positive cases during these days were detected from a few particular areas. The identified hotspots have been declared micro-containment zones,” he said.
Mustaq said that all essential services including all incidental services and activities were allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.
“Standalone grocery, vegetable, meat, milk shops will also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only,” he said.
Mushtaq said that during this curfew, there would be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies or on the movement of government officials for attending office and duties.
“All development and construction works should be allowed to continue without any hindrance. The vaccination drive should not be halted. Localised mobile teams will be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones,” he said.
Nodal Officer Covid-19 Mitigation, Srinagar, OwaisMushtaq said that areas reporting several Covid-19 positive cases but not adhering to SOPs would also face corona curfew.
The district administration has asked concerned magistrates to ensure the locality gets essential commodities and other necessities at doorsteps to avoid any inconvenience to the locals.
“The concerned magistrates should coordinate with all the line departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including food grains, LPG, and medicines in these areas,” said an official.
He said that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar should activate the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the area besides line listing and contact tracing.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner has been directed to depute teams immediately to sanitize the areas and the exercise should be repeated as per the SOP as and when required.