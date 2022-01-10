8 mutton sellers booked under FSSA

Srinagar: A joint team of Officers of various departments headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar found eight mutton sellers violating sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety & Standards Act (FS&SA) during a drive here.
A fine to the tune of Rs. 4500 was also realised on spot for violation of Legal Metrological rules.
The special drive was conducted on the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to check quality of meat and hygiene of mutton sellers by a joint team comprising the Food Safety Officers, Assistant Veterinary Surgeons from the department of Sheep Husbandry and the officers of legal Metrology.
It was given out that cases against eight mutton sellers found violating sanitary and hygienic requirements of FS&SA shall be filed in the competent court within the shortest possible time.
The mutton sellers were directed to use stainless steel utensils and blades and good quality chopping board for the processing of meat.
Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration J&K, Shakeel ur Rehman has directed all Food business operators especially chicken sellers, mutton sellers and Nanwais to maintain high standards of Hygiene otherwise action under FS&SA shall be initiated against them.