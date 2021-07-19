Above 5 lakh vaccine doses administered in Srinagar
Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today urged the general public of Srinagar district to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.
The DC said though the situation with regard to Covid-19 is improving day by day, wearing Masks, maintaining Physical/Social distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding mass gatherings are imperative to protect/safeguard our family and fellow citizens from infection of deadly pandemic.
The DC said this while briefing the Media about the present situation of the Covid-19 in Srinagar district here today.
The DC said that pace of ongoing Vaccination drive has been intensified and till date above 5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered which is the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines inoculated in Kashmir Division.
He informed that about 90 percent of the population under the age group of 45- 60 have been administered anti Covid-19 vaccine shots and left out persons will be administered vaccine doses in coming days to achieve the 100 percent target.
He also added that presently we have about 450 active positive cases in the district so we have to strictly adhere to Covid safety precautions to tackle the emergence of 3rd wave of Covid-19 as predicted by Health Experts.
The DC appealed to the people of Srinagar to adhere to all guidelines and follow Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior to ensure safety of themselves, family and fellow citizens. He also urged the left out population to inoculate anti Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest to get protected against infection of Covid-19.
Regarding Eid rush amid the pandemic, the DC said that there is a need to understand that virus does not go for holidays, presuming it and doing away with the Covid guidelines will prove harmful.
Whenever we take the virus lightly, we get trapped, it was observed that after the first wave, people presumed that the virus was over, but suddenly an explosion took place across the globe, the DC said adding that as experts are predicting a third Covid wave, the SOPs have to be followed in spirit as the virus is in working mode 24*7, so we need to be more cautious.
The DC said self-enforcement is the biggest thing and everywhere across the Globe the people at Holy places have been following Covid appropriate behavior and similarly, we also need to follow the suit here, he added.
The DC said Covid Appropriate behavior is must every day and Nobody will afford any violation in Covid Appropriate Behavior whether on festivals or on normal days.