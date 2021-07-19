Above 5 lakh vaccine doses administered in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today urged the general public of Srinagar district to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The DC said though the situation with regard to Covid-19 is improving day by day, wearing Masks, maintaining Physical/Social distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding mass gatherings are imperative to protect/safeguard our family and fellow citizens from infection of deadly pandemic.

The DC said this while briefing the Media about the present situation of the Covid-19 in Srinagar district here today.

The DC said that pace of ongoing Vaccination drive has been intensified and till date above 5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered which is the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines inoculated in Kashmir Division.

He informed that about 90 percent of the population under the age group of 45- 60 have been administered anti Covid-19 vaccine shots and left out persons will be administered vaccine doses in coming days to achieve the 100 percent target.