‘Academic stress aggravates mental health issues among adolescents in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Academic stress, huge expectations from parents and teachers, and disapproval in society aggravates the mental health issues among adolescents in Kashmir, said doctors at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Srinagar.

Doctors said that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), OCD are common among males while anxiety disorders, depression and self-harm were common among female students.

After the NEET results were announced, the number of distress calls and Out Patient Department (OPD) registrations have increased manifold.

According to the doctors at IMHANS, psychological counselling for adolescents including NEET-UG aspirants is very important.