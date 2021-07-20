ACB conducts capacity building workshop for Investigating Officers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today organized a Capacity Building Workshop for Investigating Officers here.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau Anand Jain at ACB Headquarters here in presence of Khalid Majid, Special Secretary to Govt. Home Department J&K and Abdul Rashid Raina, KAS Under Secretary to the Govt. Home Department, J&K and other senior officers of ACB.

“The purpose of the workshop was to acquaint the Investigating Officers with procedure to prepare Article of Charges, Statement of Imputation in Regular Departmental Action (RDA) recommendation to the Govt,” ACB said in a statement.