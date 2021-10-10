Ace graphic artist Akhter Rasool passes away

Srinagar: Ace graphic artist and Kashmir University staffer, Akhter Rasool died of cardiac arrest at his home at Baba Pora area of Habba Kadal in Downtown here on Sunday morning.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Akhter, an alumnus of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Kashmir, was currently working at the varsity's Education Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC).

Akhter had worked with many Kashmir based newspapers including Greater Kashmir. His demise has been widely condoled by different organisations.