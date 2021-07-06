Administration orders opening of parks in Srinagar with rider

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday ordered reopening of all paid and unpaid parks in the summer capital on week days except Saturdays and Sundays for visitors who are either vaccinated or carrying a valid negative RT-PCR within 48 hours.

Those not falling in both categories would have to undergo rapid test before entry.

“Significant improvement has been observed in the daily/weekly positivity rate in district Srinagar since past few weeks,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said in an order.

Also, he said, a series of meetings were held with the Department of Tourism, Department of Floriculture, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, in-charge of all historical gardens and other stakeholders regarding the opening of the parks was done.