Administration orders opening of parks in Srinagar with rider

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday ordered reopening of all paid and unpaid parks in the summer capital on week days except Saturdays and Sundays for visitors who are either vaccinated or carrying a valid negative RT-PCR within 48 hours.
Those not falling in both categories would have to undergo rapid test before entry.
“Significant improvement has been observed in the daily/weekly positivity rate in district Srinagar since past few weeks,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said in an order.
Also, he said, a series of meetings were held with the Department of Tourism, Department of Floriculture, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, in-charge of all historical gardens and other stakeholders regarding the opening of the parks was done.
“After a threadbare discussion it was decided that all paid/unpaid parks of district Srinagar shall be allowed to open on week days except Saturdays and Sundays (owing to weekend Curfew), subject to following conditions…that the entry shall be permitted only to vaccinated persons or to a person carrying COVID negative test report within 48 hours prior to entry or on spot test (if a person is not vaccinated),” the order reads.
There shall be strict compliance to COVID-19 guidelines/SOPs issued by State Executive Committee and COVID appropriate behavior, the order reads further.
“The departments concerned shall ensure strict adherence to COVID appropriate behavior like wearing of face masks, social distancing, proper hand sanitation etc. inside the park/garden by the visitors”.
The Deputy Commissioner has also asked District Floriculture Officer and in-charge officials of parks and gardens to ensure the availability of multiple Counters for registering the visitors in order to avoid congestion. “Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar shall deploy dedicated teams for on-spot testing/Vaccination,” the order added. (GNS)