‘Advancement in technology has changed scenario of medical education’

Srinagar: Highlighting importance of governance and regulation in education with special reference to Medical Education, former vice chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday said that the advancement in technology has improved overall scenario of medical education field.

While delivering a guest lecture at GMC, Prof. Siddiqui said that the introduction of technologies like ChatGPT and GPT-4 has changed the academic scenario. "The teachers should be upgraded and update themselves with the new technologies. We should make education a fun learning experience for students and use interactive learning acceptable to the teachers and the students. Students shall also be made stakeholders in education policy making and implementation," he said.

He said that while making merit important criteria for selection of administrators, the interface and interaction between the administration and subordinates shall also be given due credit in the selection process.