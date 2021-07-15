Ahead of Eid, prices of essential commodities shoot up in Srinagar
Srinagar: Failure of authorities to implement rate list is giving a field day to profiteers to sell essential commodities at exorbitant rates in the summer capital.
Consumers complained that most of the shopkeepers and street vendors don’t display the rate list for essential commodities notified by authorities in Srinagar.
“Fruits and vegetables continue to be sold at exorbitant prices as the government notified rate list is not being followed by shopkeepers and vendors,” said Aqib Bhat of Barbarshah.
He added that in absence of proper market regulation by the concerned authorities, the prices of essentials are skyrocketing.
Several consumers complained that they are being overcharged for eatables, especially vegetables and fruits in Srinagar. “It is the job of concerned authorities to ensure rate lists are displayed by all sellers,” said Suhail Ahmad of Bemina.
The government approved rates for vegetables are: red potatoes (Punjabi) Rs 22/ kg, white potatoes (Punjabi) Rs 15/ kg, Kashmiri potatoes Rs 20/ kg, Kashmiri and Punjabi tomatoes Rs 30/ kg, Kashmiri carrots Rs 22/kg, cabbage Rs 20/ kg, cauliflower Rs 35/ kg, and Kawdari Saag Rs 15/ kg respectively.
Similarly, the government notified rates for fruits are: bananas (first class) Rs 65/ kg, bananas (second class) Rs 50/kg, pine apple Rs 70 per dozen, grapes (red glow) Rs 180/ kg, grapes (green) Rs 100/ kg, watermelon Rs 40/ kg, and melon Rs 50/kg respectively. "Fruits, vegetables and other essential items are no longer affordable for middle class people as rates notified by the government are not adhered to. Chicken is sold at exorbitant Rs 170 per kg instead," said Abdul Ahad a consumer.
Similar complaints were also received from city outskirts where consumers complained that no fruit and vegetable seller was displaying the rate lists of the items in front of their shops and roadside kiosks. The consumers complained that enforcement was lacking from the department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) as a result of which vegetables and fruits were being sold at exorbitant prices.
FCSCA Assistant Director (Enforcement) Mushtaq Ahmad said that consumers must inform the authorities on toll free number about such complaints.
“It is the right of a consumer to seek rate list from the seller and pay as per the government notified prices. Action under law is being taken against violators,” he said while replying to a query. He said that aggrieved consumers can also approach to nearest police station.
He reiterated that people having complaints about profiteering can contact them on toll-free number 18001807011, adding, “Immediate action under law will follow against violators.”