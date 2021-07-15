Ahead of Eid, prices of essential commodities shoot up in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to implement rate list is giving a field day to profiteers to sell essential commodities at exorbitant rates in the summer capital.

Consumers complained that most of the shopkeepers and street vendors don’t display the rate list for essential commodities notified by authorities in Srinagar.

“Fruits and vegetables continue to be sold at exorbitant prices as the government notified rate list is not being followed by shopkeepers and vendors,” said Aqib Bhat of Barbarshah.

He added that in absence of proper market regulation by the concerned authorities, the prices of essentials are skyrocketing.

Several consumers complained that they are being overcharged for eatables, especially vegetables and fruits in Srinagar. “It is the job of concerned authorities to ensure rate lists are displayed by all sellers,” said Suhail Ahmad of Bemina.