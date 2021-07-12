Ahead of Eid, profiteers rule the roost in Srinagar

Srinagar: Sale of essential commodities at exorbitant rates in run-up to Eid-ul-Adha is taking a heavy toll on people in the summer capital.

Amid widespread complaints authorities claim to have set-up special price control squads to check profiteering on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha.

Consumers in Srinagar complained that chicken and mutton are being sold at exorbitant rates and government-approved rates are not being adhered to.