Amar Singh College hosts Cultural event

Srinagar: In continuation to the series of events being organized under the aegis of Vitasta Festival, a colorful cultural event was held at Amar Singh College, Srinagar on Saturday as part of the on-going Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The festival was aimed at bringing forth the rich cultural heritage of J&K in general and the revival of communal harmony and unity in diversity, which has been an inseparable part of this region, since times immemorial.

The festival witnessed a galaxy of artists and talented performers from across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir showcasing the traditional folk performances of various regions.

The event consisted of traditional folk performances like Bhand Pather, Bach Nagma, Kudijagarna, Dhambali, Dogri Dance, Geetru, Kashmiri Rouff etc.