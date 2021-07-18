Amid heat wave, drinking water crisis hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Scores of areas in the summer capital are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water amid scorching heat.

A large number of areas in Downtown said they are reeling under the acute water crisis for the last several days.

Residents of BotaKadal, Chattabal, HabbaKadal, FatehKadal, LalChowk, Batamaloo, Khanyar, Bah-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Lal Bazar and its adjacent areas are facing water scarcity.

People in some areas also complained that due to inaction of authorities to improve water supply infrastructure is resulting in water scarcity.

Inhabitants of BotaKadal said that locality is facing hardships amid scorching heat in absence of regular water supply.

"Authorities have failed to supply water and we have to fetch water from other places to use it for drinking and cooking," said a delegation from BotaKadal.