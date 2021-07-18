Amid heat wave, drinking water crisis hits Srinagar areas

Srinagar: Scores of areas in the summer capital are reeling under acute shortage of drinking water amid scorching heat.
A large number of areas in Downtown said they are reeling under the acute water crisis for the last several days.
Residents of BotaKadal, Chattabal, HabbaKadal, FatehKadal, LalChowk, Batamaloo, Khanyar, Bah-e-Ali Mardan Khan, Lal Bazar and its adjacent areas are facing water scarcity.
People in some areas also complained that due to inaction of authorities to improve water supply infrastructure is resulting in water scarcity.
Inhabitants of BotaKadal said that locality is facing hardships amid scorching heat in absence of regular water supply.
"Authorities have failed to supply water and we have to fetch water from other places to use it for drinking and cooking," said a delegation from BotaKadal.
Some localities in Srinagar city said that existing water line is not sufficient for adequate water supply to consumers.
“We have time and again requested authorities for shifting some of the water tap connections to another line. They have failed and we are suffering,” they said.
Mushtaq Ahmad of GadoodBaghHabbaKadal said women in particular are finding it difficult to run their kitchen in wake of the water shortage.
“It is the responsibility of authorities to ensure restoration of proper supply amid pandemic,” he said.
Affected areas in Srinagar said the authorities seem least bothered about the upgradation of water supply infrastructure.
Pertinently, the PHE daily wagers have also on Saturday alleged that authorities are not supplying water to consumers as per demand. They had further said that supply is considerably much lower than the demand.
SE PHE NisarKokru said that adequate water supply is being supplied to consumers but added that “people misuse portable water.”
"The people at BotaKadal or any other locality may not be receiving supply as people use motors decreasing pressure for next localities," he said while replying to a query.