Amid rise in COVID cases, Srinagar District Court regulates entry into its premises

Srinagar: Amid rise in COVID cases in the summer capital, the Srinagar District Court has restricted entry of public and only officials of Court and advocates shall be allowed to enter into court premises.

As per the order issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar MA Chowdhary, except officers, officials of District Court Complex and advocates, no other person is permitted to enter in the District Court Complex. “And only those shall be permitted entry who are fully vaccinated and possess certificate in this regard.”

It added that advocates in proper uniform shall be allowed entry into the Court premises. “However, advocates shall themselves restrict their entry in a manner that only those advocates enter the Court building on a given day whose cases are listed on that day before any Court,” it said.

The order has also given a choice to advocates that for the time being they are free to file their cases, applications etc either physically or by virtual mode.