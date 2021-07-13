Artists enthrall visitors at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: The artists of Cultural Wing of DIPR Srinagar today enthralled the visitors by presenting a variety of cultural programmes at Kashmir Haat, during ongoing Craft Mela.
The 15- day Mela has been organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms and inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha on 10th July.
The event is aimed at promoting footfall at the Kashmir Haat and to give a boost to the local products.
Making the exhibition multi-dimensional and colourful, artists of Cultural Unit including various renowned young artists enthralled visitors with their colourful programmes.
During the programme artists including Athar Balpuri, GM. Anzwali, GM Khanday, Mushtaq Saznawaz, H. A. Mattoo and other budding artists gave their best to entertain the visitors.
The audience lauded the choice, collection and presentation of the items by artists on the occasion.
According to the Cultural Officer Kashmir, Tawheed Ahmed cultural unit will continue to perform and represent a variety of programmes during the Exhibition.