Artists enthrall visitors at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: The artists of Cultural Wing of DIPR Srinagar today enthralled the visitors by presenting a variety of cultural programmes at Kashmir Haat, during ongoing Craft Mela.

The 15- day Mela has been organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms and inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha on 10th July.

The event is aimed at promoting footfall at the Kashmir Haat and to give a boost to the local products.