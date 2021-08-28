Authorities act tough against COVID SOP violators

Srinagar: Intensifying its drive against COVID SOP violators, authorities on Saturday penalised 43 persons in the summer capital for not wearing facemasks in public places.

The development came a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued directions to the officials to take strict action against COVID19 protocol violators as per provisions of Disaster Management Act. The special teams set up by district administration made surprise checks at various public places in Srinagar to enforce COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

30 persons were penalized in the city centre during the special drive against violators held by tehsil south under concerned Executive Magistrate.

“Rs 6000 was recovered as fine from the violators and they were asked to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit,” said MoinKukru, Executive Magistrate Srinagar South.

He added that strict action under law shall follow against an individual in case he is found repeating the violation.

Kukru added that following COVID19 safety guidelines is a greater common good for all and people must adhere to SOPs as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus.