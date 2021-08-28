Authorities act tough against COVID SOP violators

Srinagar: Intensifying its drive against COVID SOP violators, authorities on Saturday penalised 43 persons in the summer capital for not wearing facemasks in public places.
The development came a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued directions to the officials to take strict action against COVID19 protocol violators as per provisions of Disaster Management Act. The special teams set up by district administration made surprise checks at various public places in Srinagar to enforce COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
30 persons were penalized in the city centre during the special drive against violators held by tehsil south under concerned Executive Magistrate.
“Rs 6000 was recovered as fine from the violators and they were asked to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit,” said MoinKukru, Executive Magistrate Srinagar South.
He added that strict action under law shall follow against an individual in case he is found repeating the violation.
Kukru added that following COVID19 safety guidelines is a greater common good for all and people must adhere to SOPs as a preventive measure to contain the coronavirus.
In Tehsil North, 13 persons were found violating CAB and were penalized on the spot.
“We have intensified drive against violators and strict action under law will follow against those violating CAB,” said Mohammad Altaf, Executive Magistrate Srinagar North.
He added that amid prediction of third wave of virus, the authorities have to be tough against those found without face masks and violating the other protocols.
He added that an announcement about Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been made public and pandemic can be defeated by collective effort of everyone.
While showing concern about violations especially in view of prediction for the third wave of virus, the Executive Magistrate Altaf stressed on strict enforcement of COVID SOPs including compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, use of sanitizers and sanitization.
He said those found roaming at public places without masks are being fined and could be booked under Disaster Management Act in the interest of the community at large.
"Several violators were warned earlier and asked to adhere to safety measures against spread of virus. Today, action under law was taken and this drive will continue on a daily basis," Altaf said.
"Action under law shall follow if we find any business establishments violating safety protocols. Our teams are vigilant and active," he said while replying to a query.
He appealed to civil society members, traders and other respectable citizens to play their part in encouraging people to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit to avoid or minimize the third wave of virus.