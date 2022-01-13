Authorities conduct anti-encroachment drive along Khushalsar

Srinagar: As part of rejuvenation and restoration of Khushalsar lake, the District Administration Srinagar conducted an anti-encroachment drive in and along the banks of the Khushalsar.
The anti-encroachment drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during which a special anti-encroachment team headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan demolished several residential structures in Khushalsar and retrieved more than 10 kanals of land from illegal occupation.
Pertinent to mention that in the last few months, the District Administration Srinagar has conducted a series of such anti encroachment/demolition drives for restoration of the water bodies in the historical water circuit of Srinagar including Khushaal sar.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has stated that such anti encroachment demolition drives will continue with more vigour in the future so that pristine glory of the historical water channel is restored fully in the larger public interest.
The Deputy Commissioner said the transformation has been made possible by collaborative efforts of the local community and the District Administration and we are able to see that the lake has been restored to a large extent.
The DC further said that all out efforts are being made to ensure that, the tourists and foreigners will once aging visit to historical water circuit of Khushaal sar, Gilsar in boats from Dal Lake through Nallah Amir Khan to reach Anchar Lake and then finally to Manasbal Lake in Ganderbal district.