Authorities conduct anti-encroachment drive along Khushalsar

Srinagar: As part of rejuvenation and restoration of Khushalsar lake, the District Administration Srinagar conducted an anti-encroachment drive in and along the banks of the Khushalsar.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during which a special anti-encroachment team headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan demolished several residential structures in Khushalsar and retrieved more than 10 kanals of land from illegal occupation.

Pertinent to mention that in the last few months, the District Administration Srinagar has conducted a series of such anti encroachment/demolition drives for restoration of the water bodies in the historical water circuit of Srinagar including Khushaal sar.