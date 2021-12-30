Authorities fail to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid rising COVID cases, authorities have failed to implement SOPs to prevent further spread of the deadly virus in the summer capital.
In absence of regulation by authorities, most of the people don’t adhere to SOPS to prevent spread of COVID-19. People are mostly seen without masks at public places.
Expressing concern over the unabated violations of SOPS, experts said, “it’s an invitation to the third wave of virus”.
Critical Care Specialist Dr Showkat Shah said that Omicron will “spread like a fire if we will not follow proper SoPs.”
“Omicron is like a volcano which can erupt anytime and will involve a huge number of people if we don’t take proper precautions,” he said while replying to a query.
“We are observing that these days that people act negligently. We need to remind ourselves that the threat is still looming large and is rapidly coming with more new transmissible variants, where normal vaccination is not effective,” said Dr Showkat.
“We should vaccinate people and booster dose also especially for vulnerable people,” he said.
Quoting situation in France, he said that country witnessed more than two lakh COVID19 positive cases in just 24 hours
“This means two infections every second. Imagine how grim the situation could be at our place if we resort to negligence and violate COVID19 safety guidelines. As per the task force, Omicron will infect the pediatric age group more. There is no choice or second thought but the final wisdom to follow COVID19 protocol,” he said.
Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “If, God forbid, a situation like France arises in Kashmir, what will happen? Then hospitals will get full occupancy and there will be acute shortage of beds keeping our already health system in view.”
“We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places,” he said.
Dr Showkat added that in winter Kashmiris mostly sit together and it becomes a congested place at home.
“Usually people attribute every cough and chest symptoms to COPD and asthma while common persons say they have allergy during winter. These people mostly also get annoyed when medicos recommend them to undergo COVID test,” he said.
He added that by not doing COVID19 test on the recommendation of medicos, “it can be disastrous as asymptomatic people can become super-spreaders of infection,” he said.
“I strongly feel if we violate COVID19 protocol, we are inviting the third wave of virus ourselves,” he said.