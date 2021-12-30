Authorities fail to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Srinagar

“We are observing that these days that people act negligently. We need to remind ourselves that the threat is still looming large and is rapidly coming with more new transmissible variants, where normal vaccination is not effective,” said Dr Showkat.

“We should vaccinate people and booster dose also especially for vulnerable people,” he said.

Quoting situation in France, he said that country witnessed more than two lakh COVID19 positive cases in just 24 hours

“This means two infections every second. Imagine how grim the situation could be at our place if we resort to negligence and violate COVID19 safety guidelines. As per the task force, Omicron will infect the pediatric age group more. There is no choice or second thought but the final wisdom to follow COVID19 protocol,” he said.

Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “If, God forbid, a situation like France arises in Kashmir, what will happen? Then hospitals will get full occupancy and there will be acute shortage of beds keeping our already health system in view.”