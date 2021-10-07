Authorities launch anti-encroachment drive at Noorbagh

Srinagar: To ensure timely completion of Noor Jehan Bridge at NoorbaghQamarwari over River Jehlum, a team of District Administration Srinagar today launched a massive anti encroachment drive here today.

The anti encroachment drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad.

The special anti encroachment squad headed by TehsildarEidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan demolished as many as 15 illegally constructed shops.These illegally constructed shops were a major bottleneck hindering the completion of the Bridge.