Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Cleanliness drive continues across Srinagar under Swachhta Pakhwada

Srinagar: As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ campaign, a special cleanliness drive is going on across Srinagar district in all Government Offices and at Panchayat Level.
The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on August 1.
During the 15-day long cleanliness drive, various Government buildings, office premises, Parks, Panchayat Ghars and other public places shall be cleaned and garbage shall be removed from road sides besides awareness shall be raised among masses about the importance of cleanliness.
Several localities at Panchayat level have been identified and cleaned by the officials of Rural Development, members of Panchayat Raj Institutions with active participation of local volunteers. Block Development Officers, Sarpanchs and Panchs also participated in cleanliness drives at different blocks and Panchayats.
Special focus was laid on the cleanliness of water bodies and removal of waste from road sides.
Meanwhile, the DC has called for conducting special cleanliness and sanitation drives in all Panchayat Halqas, Municipal Wards with focus on schools, Panchayat Ghars, Health Institutions, Water bodies as part of ongoing Safai Abhiyan (Swachhta Pakhwada) with due participation of all stakeholders especially the youngsters.
The Swachhta Pakhwada is being celebrated from 1st of August to 15th of August 2021. During this 15 days drive the cleanliness campaign will be conducted in all the departmental offices throughout the district.