Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Cleanliness drive continues across Srinagar under Swachhta Pakhwada

Srinagar: As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ campaign, a special cleanliness drive is going on across Srinagar district in all Government Offices and at Panchayat Level.

The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on August 1.

During the 15-day long cleanliness drive, various Government buildings, office premises, Parks, Panchayat Ghars and other public places shall be cleaned and garbage shall be removed from road sides besides awareness shall be raised among masses about the importance of cleanliness.