Basharat Colony residents seek augmentation of water supply system

The locals through Intizamia Committee Masjid Gousia said many houses in the area are without piped drinking water supply.

"We are facing problems in absence of piped drinking water supply and have to fetch water from adjoining areas. We demand that pipelines should be laid from house no 35 onwards so that all leftover and under-construction houses are covered and supply drinking water," they said.

"We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter," they said.