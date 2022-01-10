Booster dose vaccination campaign begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: On the directions of Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadvaj, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, today launched booster dose vaccination campaign here for health care, frontline workers and people above 60 with comorbidities.
A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that the major function was held at PHC Jawhar Nagar, where the director inaugurated the vaccination drive. At the PHC, health care workers and senior citizens were administered the booster doses.
On the occasion, Dr Mushtaq reiterated his message to the people that they should come forward for vaccination and get the booster doses without any hesitation in order to help contain the spread of Covid-19.
He said that the vaccination campaign has been started throughout the valley and wherever people wouldn’t be able to reach out to hospitals, the health department will try to reach out to them to administer booster dose.
On the occasion, the Director appreciated the role of healthcare workers and said that they have proved their commitment and dedication and hoped that they will complete the booster doses with zeal and zest like the previous vaccination drives.
He clarified that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses, those eligible can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.
The Director said that there will be no mix and match of vaccines i-e the third dose will be the same vaccine that people have received for their first and second doses.
He emphasised that as the third Covid-19 wave driven by the omicron variant is sweeping, administering booster doses to vulnerable sections is vital.
Later, the Director along with IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar besides other concerned officials launched the drive at Police Hospital Srinagar, where both the Director and the IGP took the jabs first.
On the occasion, the IGP Kashmir and the Director expressed happiness over precautionary dose vaccination and said that the vaccine dose has been started at a time when coronavirus infection in the country is on rise each passing day.
The IGP Kumar said frontline workers have always been supportive of the initiatives taken by the department and will continue to do so in future.
Later, the Director also visited SKIMS Medical College and Hospital Bemina, where he inaugurated the vaccination drive in presence of the college’s principal.