CAB, vaccination weapons to thwart Third Wave: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Wednesday said strict adherence to COVID19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) is of utmost importance to defeat the coronavirus.

He added that “virus is not going on holidays and people must not lower the guard against pandemic.”

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner said that in coming days the Eid shoppers have to adhere to CAB, adding, “We have to keep in mind that experts are predicting third wave of virus.”