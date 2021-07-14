CAB, vaccination weapons to thwart Third Wave: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Wednesday said strict adherence to COVID19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) is of utmost importance to defeat the coronavirus.
He added that “virus is not going on holidays and people must not lower the guard against pandemic.”
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the Deputy Commissioner said that in coming days the Eid shoppers have to adhere to CAB, adding, “We have to keep in mind that experts are predicting third wave of virus.”
He added that people must remain cautious and take precautions without any compromise to prevent the third wave.
“We have to understand that virus is not going on holidays. Off course, the decline of positive cases is there. But at the same time there are predictions of COVID19 third wave. We have to be alert and vigilant,” he said while replying to a query.
He said that reopening of business establishments in Srinagar have been subject to the adherence of COVID19 protocol.
“In upcoming Eid festival, shoppers would throng markets. Our squads are already in field to check and take action under law against people who violate COVID19 safety guidelines. We appeal people adopt CAB in letter and spirit,” he said.
The district administration has constituted 22 Enforcement Squads to implement the COVID Appropriate Behavior and anyone violating of SOPs is dealt under law.
Wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing are keys to break the chain of virus.
The DC said that every individual has a duty to take care of his health and also a duty to contribute in defeating the virus.
He reiterated his appeal to the general public to get vaccinated at the earliest for safety and protection of themselves, family and whole society, besides to suppress the expected third wave of COVID19.
The NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul has said globally, the third wave of COVID19 is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India.”
"We talk about the 'third wave' as casually as a weather update. This isn't like one plans that we should go somewhere before monsoon, it is virus versus human being and it is a continuous battle,” Paul had said while expressing concern over violations of CAB.