CCIK for augmentation of basic facilities in Srinagar

“The condition of communications which is the life line of a place is in shambles. It seems the administration has kept its eyes shut as otherwise all these short coming are visible to everyone,” it said.

“Some time back the CCIK had pointed out to the administration the pitiable condition of the road leading from Nowpora towards Boulevard, the so-called main hub of tourism, where the bailey bridge has been erected without any planning and is proving a big bottle neck to the approach towards the Boulevard, thereby causing inconvenience and huge delays. This leaves an adverse impression on the tourists,” it added.