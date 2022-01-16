COVID TALK | ‘Having symptoms; don’t panic or self-medicate’

Do COVID testing and consult doctor when you have sore throat, fever, cough, vomiting and loose motions. If you test positive, have a positive outlook. Being infected with COVID is not the end of the world. Even if you are positive or have symptoms don’t panic. Isolate yourself immediately. Don't mingle with other people even if you test negative till symptoms disappear. If you have COVID patient at home, avoid contact with other people as far as possible. Self-medication is very harmful to vital organs especially kidney and liver Protect your Immune system by consuming balanced diet, staying hydrated, get enough sleep, maintain healthy weight and perform regular exercise at home