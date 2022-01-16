COVID TALK|‘Virus moves with people, face masks are best protection’

It has been found that in case a family member is tested positive, almost whole family gets infected. In this case the family members shall isolate and quarantine itself for minimum five days if they have come in contact with a positive family member and haven't wore facemasks while meeting, interacting with them.

There is scientific evidence that those vaccinated have much less symptoms and minimal hospitalisation than those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. It's advised that every eligible person shall get full course of vaccines against COVID.