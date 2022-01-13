COVID19 tightens grip in Srinagar

The localities which were notified as micro-containment zones on Thursday are Hyderpora Post Office Lane, Rehmat Abad Colony Hyderpora, Shah-e-Hamdan Colony Lane Number 3 B, Mustafa Abad HMT, Usman Colony Goripora Sanat Nagar, Kanitar Saderbal, Batpora near Municipal Office, Kashmir University Quarters and Mir Masjid Shalla Bagh Khanyar.

"We have 231 active micro containment zones spread in different parts of Srinagar till Thursday evening,” Sub Divisional Magistrate and Nodal Officer COVID19 Mitigation Srinagar, Owais Mushtaq, told Greater Kashmir.

He added that “there was no need to panic and people just need to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.”

He said that as the part of protocol, the area of 300 meters in radius from epicenter (where positive cases are reported) is declared as micro-containment zone.