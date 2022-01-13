COVID19 tightens grip in Srinagar

Srinagar: With surge in COVID19 cases, District Administration Srinagar on Thursday declared eight localities as containment zones.
With this the number of active micro-containment zones has reached to 231 in the summer capital.
COVID19 containment zone is an area where coronavirus positive cases have been reported. As a part of strategy to break the chain of virus, the entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted.
The localities which were notified as micro-containment zones on Thursday are Hyderpora Post Office Lane, Rehmat Abad Colony Hyderpora, Shah-e-Hamdan Colony Lane Number 3 B, Mustafa Abad HMT, Usman Colony Goripora Sanat Nagar, Kanitar Saderbal, Batpora near Municipal Office, Kashmir University Quarters and Mir Masjid Shalla Bagh Khanyar.
"We have 231 active micro containment zones spread in different parts of Srinagar till Thursday evening,” Sub Divisional Magistrate and Nodal Officer COVID19 Mitigation Srinagar, Owais Mushtaq, told Greater Kashmir.
He added that “there was no need to panic and people just need to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit.”
He said that as the part of protocol, the area of 300 meters in radius from epicenter (where positive cases are reported) is declared as micro-containment zone.
"In order to break the further transmission of COVID19 in the area and its surroundings, stringent measures are taken by restricting the movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings," he said.
All essentials at Door Steps in containment zones.
Sub Divisional Magistrate said that the district administration has ensured all essentials are delivered at the doorsteps of people residing in containment or micro-containment zones to avoid any inconvenience to them.
He added that concerned Tehsildar of respective areas have been nominated as the administrator of the Containment Zone and directed to ensure that these localities get essential commodities and other necessities at doorsteps to avoid any inconvenience to locals.
"The administrator (Tehsildar) coordinates with all the line departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including food grains, LPG, medicines in the containment zone," he said.
He added that Chief Medical Officer Srinagar also activates the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the containment area besides line listing and contact tracing.
He informed that cumulative Micro Zones till date in Srinagar are 483 while 251 microzones have been completely denotified, 251 partially denotified and the currently 231 is active microzones respectively.