CRPF organises medical camp at Badshah Colony

Srinagar: 29 Batallion CRPF organised a free medical camp at Badshah Colony area in Sanat Nagar locality here.

The camp was inaugurated by Pradipta Kumar Sahu, Commandant-29 Batallion in presence of Anil Kumar Jha, 2-IC, Jitendra Kumar, 2-IC, Chanchal Parwana, Dy. Commandant, Dr. Isma Maqsood, Dr. Salma Nabi and Dr. Anjum Reshi and other officers of the unit.

In the camp, a total of 175 patients were checked in OPD and free medicine was distributed among them. The camp received overwhelming response from the locality and adjoining areas. President Jamia Masjid, Goripora, Sanat Nagar Abdul Rashid Alayee extended support to the event.

“This small effort of 29 battalion CRPF has been widely appreciated by the locals. In the last, Pradipta Kumar Sahu, Commandant-29 Batallion CRPF stated that it is a small step towards winning and healing the hearts of the locals and these types of programmes will be continued in future also,” the organisers said in a statement.