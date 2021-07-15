Cultural programme organised at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar:The Cultural Unit of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Kashmir, today organized a Cultural programme at Kashmir Haat during ongoing Craft Mela.

The 15 day Craft Mela has been organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms, implemented in collaboration with Information Department JK and was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha on 10th July.

The event is aimed at promoting the footfall at the Kashmir Haat and to give boost to the local products. Making the exhibition multi-dimensional and colourful, artists of Cultural Unit performed many folk items.