‘Current environmental status of Srinagar is within safe limit’

“The District Environment Plan emphasizes on various action plans for different thematic areas. In district Srinagar, the current Environmental Status is within safe limits. A lot of efforts in terms of all types of waste management have been made practical by the active involvement of authorities and the general public,” it reads.

It added that the task of conserving and preserving our environment during these modern times is quite Herculean. “The only solution to this critical environmental issue is people's mass participation in saving the environment.”

It adds that mass afforestation drives and stopping the use of fossil fuels can help solve this problem.

“Various gaps have been identified in each and every action area. The action plans, which are suggested, have to be implemented to minimize these gaps,” it reads.

An official informed that District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad recently convened a meeting to discuss and review the District Environment Plan. The DC asked concerned authorities to conduct a thorough study to identify the exact pollution level in the district to facilitate formulation of the Environment Plan as per the National Green Tribunals (NGT’s) latest guidelines and the local needs.

The DC directed the officers of all line departments to work in coordinated manner and put in extra efforts in formulation and implementation of effective District Environment Plan. The official informed that detailed discussions on methods and plan for segregation and disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, in the light of solid, liquid, plastic, biomedical, e-waste management, water quality management and noise pollution monitoring and other activities were also held.

“The meeting also held deliberations on steps taken to control water and air pollution, implementation of new technologies to reduce the waste and pollution, besides preservation of water bodies and management of mining activities in the district,” he said.