DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad bereaved

Srinagar: Mohammad Qasim, Retd Chief Engineer, PDD, has left for heavenly abode today in the wee hours after a brief illnes.

He was the father in law of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza at his native town in Thanamandi area of Rajouri District.

Prominent political leaders and top level Officers in Police and Civil Administration have expressed their grief over the sad demise of Mohammad Qasim Sahib and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The Fateha (Chahrum) of the deceased shall be observed on Friday at his ancestral village Bhatiyan of Thanamandi Tehsil.