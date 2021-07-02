DC Srinagar chairs meeting of Establishment Committee for roeorganization of LAWDA

Srinagar: A meeting of the Establishment Committee for Re-organization of Lakes and Waterways Authority (LAWDA) was held today under the Chairmanship of the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad here.
Members of the Committee including Vice Chairman LAWDA, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone and Financial Advisor, LAWDA were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, the DDC was apprised about the functioning of the LAWDA and the measures undertaken for preservation and conservation of Lakes.
The DDC was also given a detailed briefing by VC LAWDA about the present staff strength/requirements, functioning of various wings of LAWDA, besides ongoing de-weeding process and restoration measures undertaken for conservation of the Lakes.
The DDC urged that the organization needs to inculcate modern technology for better functioning. He stressed that the Research and Development wing should be established as per the requirements for conservation and preservation of water bodies.
He also emphasised that Lake Authority must go through the models adopted by the global level agencies for conservation and preservation of lakes.
He also asked the LAWDA authorities to utilize services of conservation Biologists to restore the original glory of lakes and having requisite expertise in the establishment.
The DDC further advised LAWDA authorities to incorporate necessary changes in the re-organization proposal which will help to strengthen and improve the functioning of LAWDA and simultaneously prove productive with regard to conservation of Lakes and other water bodies.