DC Srinagar chairs meeting of Establishment Committee for roeorganization of LAWDA

Srinagar: A meeting of the Establishment Committee for Re-organization of Lakes and Waterways Authority (LAWDA) was held today under the Chairmanship of the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad here.

Members of the Committee including Vice Chairman LAWDA, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar Mohammad Yaseen Lone and Financial Advisor, LAWDA were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the DDC was apprised about the functioning of the LAWDA and the measures undertaken for preservation and conservation of Lakes.