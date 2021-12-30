DC Srinagar chairs Revenue meeting

Srinagar: To review the functioning of Revenue Department and to ensure efficient and prompt public service delivery in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Thursday chaired a meeting of the Revenue Department here.
The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various Revenue related matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State Land, writing of Jamabandies, recovery fee, progress under DILRMP/SVAMITVA/ULPIN preparation of digitization, redressal of grievances, evacuee properties details, digitization of Geo-tagging of Waqf Board and Waqf Council.
On the occasion, the DC was given a detailed account of the different Revenue related matters of the district. He was informed that total 2000 kanals of state land has been retrieved so far and the eviction process is going on to retrieve the rest of state land from illegal possession.
Similarly, 2150 kanals of Kahcharai land has been retrieved during various anti-encroachment drives conducted by different Revenue teams.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said updation of Revenue record is a core work of Revenue department and is also a basic requirement of every household for which coordinated team work is key to achieve set targets in a time bound manner.
The DC further directed them to launch a massive anti-encroachment drives in all Tehsils of the district to retrieve all State/ Kahcharai land from the land grabbers.
He asked all the Tehsildars to ensure quality disposal of all online/offline Grievances particularly about Migrant properties in a time bound manner. He also asked the concerned authorities to immediately submit a DPR regarding fencing for retrieved land to ensure it is not encroached again. He also directed to place signages on retrieved land displaying details including quantum of land.