DC Srinagar chairs Revenue meeting

On the occasion, the DC was given a detailed account of the different Revenue related matters of the district. He was informed that total 2000 kanals of state land has been retrieved so far and the eviction process is going on to retrieve the rest of state land from illegal possession.

Similarly, 2150 kanals of Kahcharai land has been retrieved during various anti-encroachment drives conducted by different Revenue teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said updation of Revenue record is a core work of Revenue department and is also a basic requirement of every household for which coordinated team work is key to achieve set targets in a time bound manner.

The DC further directed them to launch a massive anti-encroachment drives in all Tehsils of the district to retrieve all State/ Kahcharai land from the land grabbers.