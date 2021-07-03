DC Srinagar hands over 76 SOs under SASCM/ SAKSHAM scheme

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today distributed financial assistance in the shape of scholarship/ pension under Social Assistance Scheme for Covid Mortalities (SASCM)/ Saksham among the beneficiaries of the district.

The DC on the occasion handed over 76 sanction orders (SOs) among the already cleared eligible beneficiaries including 46 Pension and 30 scholarship cases.

Elaborating on the assistance, the DC said that under the scheme, cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to spouse and the eldest member of the 46 identified families in Srinagar for which an amount of Rs 5,52000 will be disbursed annually.