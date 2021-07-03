DC Srinagar hands over 76 SOs under SASCM/ SAKSHAM scheme

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today distributed financial assistance in the shape of scholarship/ pension under Social Assistance Scheme for Covid Mortalities (SASCM)/ Saksham among the beneficiaries of the district.
The DC on the occasion handed over 76 sanction orders (SOs) among the already cleared eligible beneficiaries including 46 Pension and 30 scholarship cases.
Elaborating on the assistance, the DC said that under the scheme, cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to spouse and the eldest member of the 46 identified families in Srinagar for which an amount of Rs 5,52000 will be disbursed annually.
Apart from this, under the scheme a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum will be provided to 16 school-going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for 14 college going students of the district for which an amount of Rs 880000 is being paid through DBT mode, he added.
The DC said that the recently launched SASCM/Saksham scheme is aimed at providing special Financial Assistance in the shape of Pension and Scholarships to those families who have lost their sole bread earners due to Covid pandemic.
He further said a family in distress shall be eligible for scholarship for two children, if they are not getting any other scholarship. The DC said that on the directions of Lieutenant Governor, a District Level Task Force(DLTF) Committee for Covid affected families in district has been constituted to identify and track support to these covid affected families over time in the spirit of leaving no one behind.
While interacting with the beneficiaries, the DC assured them of full support in this time of difficulty.
District Social Welfare Officer, Mohammed Ashraf Akoon and other concerned were present on the occasion.
While giving details, the DSWO said that Srinagar district has recorded 822 deaths due to Covid-19 and DLTF Committee after tracking and identification process found 76 eligible beneficiaries under SASCM scheme.
He informed that Srinagar district has sanctioned the highest number of cases under SASCM across Kashmir.