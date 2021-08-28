DC Srinagar inaugurates workshop for specially abled persons at Bemina

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today inaugurated a daylong Workshop on use of modern technological interventions in developing and manufacturing prosthetic aids for physically challenged people.

The workshop was organised by Voluntary Medicare Society, J&K in Collaboration with IIT Madras at Bemina here to disseminate the skills required for Assessment, Prescription, Fitting of Wheelchairs and Training of Users.

The DC who was the Chief Guest on the occasion in his address said that people with physical or mental disabilities are blessed with special abilities due to which such people have proved their mettle in every walk of life besides in the Sports field at national and international level competitions.

He lauded the efforts of VMS for organising such an awareness programme and mitigating the sufferings of the people with disabilities.

He stressed on introducing the latest and innovative technology for the rehabilitation of differently abled persons. He said the objective of organizing such events is to encourage social inclusion with equal opportunities for persons with or without disability in order to endorse the fabric of social integration.

The DC also congratulated the IIT Madras for designing and developing innovative Arise Standing Wheelchairs.