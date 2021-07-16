DC Srinagar inspects upgradation works at PHC Batamaloo

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Primary Health Centre Batamaloo and took stock of its functioning.
During the visit, the DC inspected various units of the Health Centre including General Ward, Registration Counter, Diagnostic Units, newly established Covid ward.
The DC said that Oxygen beds and Hospital Management Information System has come up at the Health Centre to augment the present needs in line with latest technology.
On the occasion, the DC held interaction with the Staff and directed them to ensure better healthcare facilities to the patients.
He asked the concerned to install Oxygen supply at PHC and ensure availability of bulk Oxygen Cylinders at an earliest.
Pertinent, to mention that PHC Batamaloo is being upgraded as Model PHC in the district.
Later, the DC also visited Zonal Medical Store and checked the stocks inventory and quality of of Medical supplies.
He directed the CMO Srinagar to take up the necessary work for fencing around the premises of PHC on priority basis.
Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel, Zonal Medical Officer, Dr Samina and other concerned accompanied the DC during the visit.