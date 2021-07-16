DC Srinagar inspects upgradation works at PHC Batamaloo

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Primary Health Centre Batamaloo and took stock of its functioning.

During the visit, the DC inspected various units of the Health Centre including General Ward, Registration Counter, Diagnostic Units, newly established Covid ward.

The DC said that Oxygen beds and Hospital Management Information System has come up at the Health Centre to augment the present needs in line with latest technology.

On the occasion, the DC held interaction with the Staff and directed them to ensure better healthcare facilities to the patients.