DC Srinagar reviews implementation of BBBP scheme

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the implementation of BetiBachaoBetiPadao (BBBP) scheme in the district.
Sub Judge, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Justice Noor Mohammad Mir; Chief Planning Officer Srinagar; ACD, Srinagar, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Chief Medical Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Panchayat Officer and other concerned were present in the meeting.
The meeting held thorough deliberation on various issues of concern like Child sex ratio, Infant mortality rate, Literacy rate, Gender ratio, implementation of PC&PNDT Act in the district besides other related issues.
The DC stressed on result oriented implementation of the scheme and asked the concerned to take appropriate measures to achieve the goal of the scheme aimed at to prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination.
He also laid stress on ensuring Survival, Protection and Education of Girl child in the district and said no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
The DC urged all the officers to contribute towards effective implementation of programmes being conducted under BBBP. He sought coordinated efforts by all the concerned departments to achieve the desired objective of protection and empowerment of women as well as girl-child.
He asked the officers of the concerned departments to prepare an event calendar of the activities to be conducted under BetiBachaoBetiPadhao scheme in the district.
The DC directed the Health authorities to strictly enforce the provisions of PC&PNDT Act in the district. He further directed for conducting a day long sensitization workshop on BBBP scheme for mass awareness in the district in which best practitioners and expert human resource persons will be involved to share their experiences for better implementation of BBBP.
He further directed for preparing a list of women role models, women entrepreneurs, having contributed towards BBBP so that they are felicitated. He said the role of Asha works is pivotal in effective implementation of BBBP scheme on ground.
On the occasion, the DC was apprised by CDPO about the activities carried out in the district during the current financial year, besides action plan of activities to be undertaken in next fiscal.
The District Programme Officer informed that there is an improvement in the child sex ratio besides significant drop in the infant mortality rate in the district.