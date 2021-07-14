DC Srinagar reviews implementation of BBBP scheme

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the implementation of BetiBachaoBetiPadao (BBBP) scheme in the district.

Sub Judge, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Justice Noor Mohammad Mir; Chief Planning Officer Srinagar; ACD, Srinagar, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Chief Medical Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Panchayat Officer and other concerned were present in the meeting.

The meeting held thorough deliberation on various issues of concern like Child sex ratio, Infant mortality rate, Literacy rate, Gender ratio, implementation of PC&PNDT Act in the district besides other related issues.