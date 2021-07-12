DC Srinagar reviews progress on Lasjin Grade Separator

Srinagar, July 12: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today undertook a visit to Panthachowk bypass to inspect the ongoing work on Lasjin(Athwajan) grade separator.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Mohammed Yaseen lone, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, Sandeep Bali, TehsildarPanthachowkYounis Ahmad, Project Manager NHAI and other concerned officers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that 80 percent work on the project has been completed, while black topping has been done on 40 percent of the Flyover.

The DC directed the concerned executing agency to remove all bottlenecks, if any, within 5 days. He asked them to speed up the pace of work so that project is completed at an earliest.

The DC sets deadline of 20 days for making Lasjin(Athwajan) grade separator on NH-44 ready for movement of vehicular traffic.

The DC said that the project is of great public importance which is being strictly monitored by LG administration for earliest completion. He said as soon as the Flyover is completed it will prove helpful towards overcoming traffic jams besides ensure smooth plying of traffic on the highway.