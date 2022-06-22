DC Srinagar visits vulnerable areas, assesses situation

While reviewing level of water at Hamdaniya Colony, Rawalpora, the DC directed the Irrigation & Flood Control authorities to take up immediate measures for construction of protection bund along the embankments of irrigation canal to protect the area from water logging by spill over of irrigation canal.

He also asked them to remove grass and weeds from the canal to increase its carrying capacity.

At Baginder, Lasjan, DC took stock of the water level and inspected the process of laying sand bags on the embankments along the river Jhelum.

Later, the DC visited Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Kursu Raj Bagh areas and had on the spot assessment of the water level increased due to incessant fall from the last couple of days.