DDC Chairman participates in Dal cleanliness campaign

Srinagar: The DDC Chairman, Aftab Malik and Vice Chairman Bilal Ahmad participated in ongoing Dal Lake de-weeding, cleanliness campaign, launched by Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) under “SwachtaPakhwada” that commenced on 2nd October 2021, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The DDC, Chairman also inspected the lily extraction activity which is being done on a large scale by LAWDA. He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Syed Abul Qasim and officials of LAWDA.

Various dignitaries have so far participated in the de-weeding process in Dal Lake in which LAWDA in collaboration with other organizations started de-weeding of Dal Lake on a massive scale.