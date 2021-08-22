DDC Srinagar inspects restoration works of Vicharnag

The DDC instructed the concerned authorities to speed up the pace of ongoing works to expedite them in set timelines.

He also directed the officers to undertake de-weeding measures to clear the Vicharnag water body junction which connects River Sind of Ganderbal with Gilsar Lake.

While interacting with local people, the DDC said that these wetlands had been a rich belt of birds of local and of migratory origin. He said all possible measures are being taken to restore historical Water bodies in Srinagar to achieve visible impact on the ground. He urged them to play an active role in the ongoing rejuvenation and restoration process undertaken by the district administration for historical water channels.

He also laid stress on Community participation in restoration, preservation and maintenance of water bodies. He said restoration of these water bodies will not only enhance the beauty and environment of the areas but will also provide ample employment opportunities for the local population.

The DDC also reiterated his appeal to people to desist from littering and throwing garbage in water bodies that leads to their degradation. He also asked the concerned officers to gear up the surveillance teams and intensify the anti-encroachment drive along all water bodies and take strict action as per law against the persons indulging in littering and dumping garbage into these natural resources.

Meanwhile, the DDC also visited VicharNaag Temple and said that all efforts will be made to restore past glory of the historical temple and four water Springs of the Temple.