DDC Srinagar reviews progress of Projects under Jal Jeevan Mission

Srinagar: In order to ensure 100 percent coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting with sectorial officers here today.

Chief Planning Officer, Superintendent Engineer PHE Hydraulic, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Program Officer ICDS, Executive Engineer PHE and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed physical and financial progress of JJM works being executed in District Srinagar and 100 percent Tap water connection to Schools, AnganwadiCentres, Health Institutions and Gram Panchayats.

While reviewing the progress of Tap water connections provided to schools and Anganwadi Centers, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officer and Program Officer ICDS to share the data of uncovered schools and Anganwadi Centers with SE Hydraulic to enable the department to take steps in this regard. He further directed to provide tap water connections to all Panchayat Ghars.

The DDC was informed by the CMO that Health Centres in all Panchayats have been covered under JJM and are functioning properly.

The DDC further directed that the IEC campaign be also intensified to create awareness about JMM implementation. The SE Hydraulic was instructed to speed up the technical proposal for engagement of the Implementation Support Agency (ISA). Further, the DDC asked for hiring of Concurrent Auditors within 3 days.