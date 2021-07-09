DDC Srinagar reviews progress of works under PRI Grant, JJM

Srinagar, July 9: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today chaired a meeting of officers to review the works identified and achievements made under District Development Plan 2021-22 through Panchayat Raj Installation.
Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineers of PHE, PWD, PHE, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development officers and other concerned were present in the meeting.
On the occasion, the District Development Commissioner highlighted the schemes and other major components of the District Development Plan for the current fiscal.
While giving a brief about the role of elected DDCs, BDCs and Panchayat members, the District Development Commissioner said that the District Development Plan has assumed immense significance after the formulation of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils thereby completing the three tier PRI system to ensure democratic decentralization.
He informed that for the first time, proportionate funding to all three tiers of PRIs is being ensured to cater to the development aspirations of the people through DDCs, BDCs and Panchayats.
Funds to the tune of Rs 25 lakh per Block Development Council, Rs 10 crore to District Development Council out of the budget has been provisioned, while Rs 23.30 lakh per Panchayat has been earmarked out of ULB/ PRI grants this time to achieve development targets.
The meeting held sector wise discussion with the officers of line departments and deliberated on sector wise plan ceiling.
The District Development commissioner directed the officers to work in coordinated manner with line departments and in consultation with PRIs. He set the deadline for identification of developmental works to be taken and examining the feasibility of the actual estimates.
The DDC exhorted upon the officers to work with synergy to achieve development goals well in time keeping in view the working season.
Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner also reviewed the progress made under JalJeevan Mission and directed the concerned to speed up the pace of works to achieve set targets in set timelines.