DDC Srinagar reviews progress of works under PRI Grant, JJM

Srinagar, July 9: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today chaired a meeting of officers to review the works identified and achievements made under District Development Plan 2021-22 through Panchayat Raj Installation.

Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineers of PHE, PWD, PHE, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development officers and other concerned were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the District Development Commissioner highlighted the schemes and other major components of the District Development Plan for the current fiscal.